Turk navy could escort exploration ships off Cyprus

ANKARA, Sept 19 Turkey called on Monday for the Greek Cypriot government to halt immediately gas exploration work off Cyprus with Texas-based Noble Energy and said Turkish naval ships could escort Turkish energy exploration ships in the Mediterranean.

Turkish Energy Minister Taner Yildiz told reporters that a planned agreement between Turkey and the breakaway Turkish Cypriot state setting out maritime boundaries would result in the Turkish oil company TPAO effectively having a presence in the waters off northern Cyprus. (Reporting by Tulay Karadeniz; writing by Daren Bulter; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

