Turk navy could escort exploration ships off Cyprus

BRIEF-IEC Electronics Q1 loss per share $0.09
* IEC Electronics Corp - expect revenue decrease will persist through q2 of fiscal 2017
ANKARA, Sept 19 Turkey called on Monday for the Greek Cypriot government to halt immediately gas exploration work off Cyprus with Texas-based Noble Energy and said Turkish naval ships could escort Turkish energy exploration ships in the Mediterranean.
Turkish Energy Minister Taner Yildiz told reporters that a planned agreement between Turkey and the breakaway Turkish Cypriot state setting out maritime boundaries would result in the Turkish oil company TPAO effectively having a presence in the waters off northern Cyprus. (Reporting by Tulay Karadeniz; writing by Daren Bulter; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)
* IEC Electronics Corp - expect revenue decrease will persist through q2 of fiscal 2017
ANTOFAGASTA, Chile, Feb 10 A fire in the workers' barracks of BHP Billiton's Escondida copper mine in Chile, the world's largest, left three workers injured early Friday, the company said.
* Futures up: Dow 30 pts, S&P 2.5 pts, Nasdaq 6 pts (Adds details, comments, updates prices)