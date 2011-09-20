Raiffeisen says was just conduit for Global trades

VIENNA, Sept 20 Raiffeisen Bank International
(RBI) served only as a conduit for trades in Global
Industries Ltd that are subject of a U.S. insider
trading investigation, the Austrian bank said on Tuesday.
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has filed
an insider trading lawsuit in connection with the purchase of
U.S. underwater oil services company Global by France's Technip
SA .
The SEC said the purchases were made through an account in
the name of RBI held at broker-dealer Brown Brothers Harriman &
Co.
"The purchases were not made by Raiffeisen Bank
International on its own account, but were made through an
omnibus account in the name of Raiffeisen Bank International
held with its U.S. custodian Brown Brothers Harriman & Co," RBI
said in a statement.
"The orders were placed by a counterparty of Raiffeisen Bank
International and routed through the execution desk
automatically without any indication of being unusual."
It declined to elaborate.
(Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by David Holmes)