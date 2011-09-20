Strike delays Ariane rocket launch

CAYENNE, French Guiana, Sept 20 Striking workers on Tuesday delayed the launch in French Guiana of an Ariane rocket and of its payload of two telecommunications satellites, the Arianespace rocket launch company said.

"The Trade Union of French Guiana Workers (UTG) has just started a strike action within the Telespazio company," Arianespace said in a statement.

Due to the strike, certain "means of measurement" necessary for the launch were no longer available, forcing Arianespace to delay the launch.

Rome-based Telespazio operates radar stations at the Kourou base in French Guiana on the northeast coast of South America.

Arianespace, along with the French Space Agency (CNES) and Italy's Telespazio, said they would start negotiations with the UTG. No new launch date was announced.

The Ariane-5 rocket was set to launch the Arabsat 5C satellite for Saudi-based telecoms operator Arabsat and SES-2 for Luxembourg's SES Group SESFg.LU. (Reporting by Franck Leconte in French Guiana and Alexander Miles in Paris; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)