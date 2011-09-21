Swiss parliamentarians delay vote on U.S. tax deal

ZURICH, Sept 21 Swiss parliamentarians delayed a vote on measures to help meet U.S. demands to deliver bank details of thousands of suspected tax evaders, potentially derailing a bid to settle a long-running dispute.

Instead of voting to approve a key amendment to a broader tax deal, legislators asked the upper house's foreign affairs committee to find out how many Swiss banks could be targeted and what the legal consequences could be.

"We do not yet possess the facts with which to take an authoritative decision," said the head of the committee, David Eugen of the Christian Democrats (CVP). "There is no point in signing a contract which we do not fully understand."

The amendment would allow the United States to gain access to client data based on the behavioural patterns of clients, a move which is opposed by conservative politicians including the right-wing Swiss People's Party (SVP).

Swiss Finance Minister Eveline Widmer-Schlumpf appealed for parliamentarians to carefully consider the implications of rejecting the amendment, which is crucial to resolving a dispute over untaxed money in Swiss accounts.

"I don't want to deal with the same question next year," Widmer-Schlumpf told members of parliament.

Parliamentarians were adamant negotiations with the U.S. should continue with a view to reaching a deal eventually, but demanded clarity about whether state-owned cantonal banks could suffer significant penalties, in a possible hit for taxpayers.

U.S. INVESTIGATION

Swiss regional bank Zuercher Kantonalbank (ZKB) on Wednesday said it had been informed it is subject of an investigation by U.S. authorities.

The U.S. Justice Department has waged a multi-year campaign to stamp out tax evasion and has sought to force nearly a dozen Swiss banks to pay billions of dollars in fines and admit to criminal wrongdoing.

At least eight offshore banks are the subject of United States federal grand jury investigations examining whether they helped Americans evade taxes, a sign U.S. authorities may be ready to issue subpoenas to those banks as part of a crackdown on offshore tax cheating.

Switzerland's top tax negotiator Michael Ambuehl is said to have negotiated a compromise that would allow the 10 banks under investigation by the U.S. authorities to get off the hook by paying a fine and handing over client data.

The compromise could also prevent future legal problems in the United States for other banks.

UBS AG paid $780 million in 2009 and consented last year to hand over information about nearly 5,000 U.S. accounts to settle government cases against the Swiss bank.

Credit Suisse Group AG has also said it is being targeted and some of its bankers and clients have been indicted. (Editing by David Holmes)