Poland - Factors to Watch on Sept 22

TVN

Time Warner and Vivendi are the closest to take over Poland's bluechip media group TVN , Puls Biznesu daily reported without naming its sources.

ENERGY EXCHANGE

The Warsaw bourse is in exclusive talks to take over Poland's top energy trading exchange PolPX, daily Puls Biznesu reported without naming its sources.

DEBT

Poland's public debt as a proportion of gross domestic product will be slightly higher than expected next year due to a weaker zloty, Finance Minister Jacek Rostowski said on Wednesday.

