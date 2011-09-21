Pemex seeks to influence decisions at Repsol

MADRID, Sept 21 Mexican state-owned oil firm Pemex said its acquisition of an additional 4.6 percent of Repsol will allow it to influence strategic and operational decisions at the Spanish oil company.

In an internal company document dated Sept 1, made available to Reuters on Wednesday, Pemex said the deal, which takes its stake in Repsol to 9.8 percent, will also give it access to the Spanish oil company's technology.

Pemex and Spanish builder Sacyr , which holds 20 percent of Repsol, agreed at the end of August to syndicate their voting rights in the company to increase their control and possibly appoint a chief executive to the board.

Heavily indebted Sacyr will refinance the 5 billion euro ($6.8 billion) loan it took out for a costly stake in Repsol, more easily if it proves it can exert its influence on management before the debt falls due December 21.

In the document entitled "The context of Pemex´s stake in Repsol," Pemex said its $1.6 billion investment in more Repsol shares and the syndication with Sacyr will allow it to participate in strategic decisions for a moderate investment compared with what it would have cost to have a strategic influence in another competitor.

"To have enough influence to be part of strategic decisions of a comparable sector peer would involve a substantial investment (buying at least a 50 percent stake would cost between $10 and $30 million)," Pemex said. ($1 = 0.730 Euros) (Reporting By Andres Gonzazlez; Writing by Judy MacInnes; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)