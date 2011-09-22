Dow Chemical to look for deals next year - report

PARIS, Sept 22 Dow Chemical could start
looking for acquisitions in Asia and Latin America next year
aftera focus on cutting debt this year, its vice-president told
La Tribune in an interview.
"We have reduced our debt by $4 billion in the first half of
the year," said Jerome Peribere in the Thursday edition of the
French paper. "But we have several billion to put towards
acquisitions."
The U.S. company has been selling assets for the past two
years, focusing on joint ventures and more-profitable chemical
products to cut risk and cost.
The largest U.S.-based chemical maker posted net income of
$982 million last quarter, or 84 cents per share, compared with
$566 million, or 50 cents per share, a year earlier.
Asked if he was concerned about the impact of the financial
crisis on Dow's business, Peribere said the company had already
taken the uncertainty into account when issuing guidance for the
year. "We are reasonably optimistic for the third and fourth
quarter of 2011," he said.
Dow Chemical shares closed down 6 percent to 25.54 per share
on Wednesday amid a broader market slowdown that saw the S&P
close down almost 3 percent.
(Reporting By Leila Abboud; Editing by Dan Lalor)