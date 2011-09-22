UBS cutting up to 10 percent of advisory arm

LONDON, Sept 22 UBS is cutting back its investment banking division (IBD) representing between 5 and 10 percent of the jobs within the Swiss bank's advisory arm, several UBS bankers said.

The IBD comprises merger and acquisitions (M&A) advisory by client, country and sector. The cuts will affect existing staff and open positions that will not be filled.

UBS declined to comment on the job cuts.

The move is part of the 3,500 job cuts announced in August and is not directly related to the $2.3 billion loss resulting from an unauthorised trade.