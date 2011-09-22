Airbus ready to support squeezed buyers if needed

PARIS, Sept 22 The head of European planemaker Airbus expressed some concern over possible shortages of bank credit needed to allow airlines to buy aircraft and said Airbus would support its customers if needed.

"In the short term we are worried to see that access to bank credit could once again become scarce, in particular long-term financing in dollars from some European banks," Chief Executive Tom Enders told Le Figaro in an interview.

However he stressed that other sources of finance including the capital markets were still available.

Asked whether Airbus would offer support to its clients, he said, "We did it in 2008-2009, and if needed we are ready to do it again." He added he did not yet see the need for drastic action.

EADS subsidiary Airbus is the world's largest civil planemaker ahead of Boeing . (Reporting by Tim Hepher, Editing by Leigh Thomas)