World stocks hit 14-month low

LONDON, Sept 23 World stocks hit a 14-month low on Friday as growing concerns about the impact on the banking sector from a possible Greek default eclipsed hopes for concrete action from G20 finance chiefs.

The MSCI all-country world stock index fell to as low as 274.72, its lowest since July 2010. European stocks fell more than 1 percent, led by banking shares. (Reporting by Jeremy Gaunt, writing by Natsuko Waki)