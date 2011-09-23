UPDATE 1-Astra, Bristol-Myers diabetes drug gets EU nod

(Adds details)

* Kombolyze recommended for European approval

* Pill combines two drugs that control blood sugar levels

LONDON, Sept 23 The European regulator has backed a once-a-day pill from AstraZeneca and Bristol-Myers Squibb that combines two medicines to treat type-2 diabetes, a growing problem among adults in Europe.

The drug, Komboglyze, combines the two companies' Onglyza, or saxagliptin, with the common diabetes treatment metformin, both of which help to control blood-sugar levels, although using different mechanisms of action.

U.S. regulator the FDA approved the medicine last November, and Friday's ruling means it should be approved in Europe.

Recommendations for marketing approval by the European Medicines Agency's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use are usually endorsed by the European Commission within a couple of months.

AstraZeneca and Bristol-Myers Squibb entered into a collaboration in January 2007 to develop drugs for type 2 diabetes, which was estimated to affect nearly 56 million people aged 20-79 in Europe in 2010, AstraZeneca said in a statement. (Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by David Hulmes)