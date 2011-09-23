Boeing dismisses fears of aircraft funding crisis

PARIS, Sept 23 Boeing on Friday dismissed fears of a crisis in the aircraft financing sector triggered by tightening dollar liquidity at European banks.

A senior executive at the planemaker's financing arm told Reuters banks were expected to deliver on their current commitments and that capital markets had the tools to take up a greater share of the market in the longer term.

However he said the cost of financing global aircraft deliveries would rise in 2012.

"First and foremost it is not a crisis because most of the deliveries for 2011 are either already funded or funding is committed, and we do not anticipate any (shortfalls) in the areas where the funding is coming from European banks," Kostya Zolotusky, managing director of capital markets development, at Boeing Capital Corp, said in a telephone interview.

"We are confident the banks will deliver on the committed funding."

French banks that specialize in financing the $80 billion annual jetliner market have curbed lending amid problems in securing dollars, in which aircraft are sold, due to fears over their ability to tackle the euro zone debt crisis.

Airbus said on Thursday it stood ready to help its customers if needed, but saw no need for drastic action. Shares in Airbus parent EADS fell sharply on Thursday over financing worries.

Boeing steered through the 2008/09 financial crisis without being called on to provide significant customer financing and does not expect to have to use its balance sheet to a great extent this time, Zolotusky said.

European commercial lending makes up about 18 percent of global aircraft deliveries, a share which has already been declining as banks prepare for tougher capital curbs, he added. (Reporting by Tim Hepher)