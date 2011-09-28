Premier Power to build 16.2 MW solar parks in Bulgaria

SOFIA, Sept 28 U.S. solar power company Premier Power said on Wednesday it would start the construction of four photovoltaic power parks with a total capacity of 16.2 megawatt in southern Bulgaria next month.

The project will boost the Balkan country's solar capabilities, which stood at about 30 MW in the middle of 2011 and bring it closer to meet its green energy target to have 16 percent of the power it uses coming from renewable energy sources by 2020.

The construction of the solar installations near the city of Dimitrovgrad, in southern Bulgaria, should be completed by the end of the 2011, Premier Power said in a statement.

It will be carried out in a joint venture with Czech engineering firm Plaan Czech. The projects are funded through a private investment company in the Czech Republic, Premier Power said.

The company declined to name the value of the deal, but its executive vice president, Bjoern Persson, said a project of this size generally requires an investment of between $35 million to $45 million.

Bulgaria has cut by about 30 percent its preferential tariff for the obligatory purchase of solar power since July, but the move has not turned off green energy investors. (Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova; editing by James Jukwey)