French refinery unions meet, discuss wide strike

PARIS, Sept 30 Labour union officials of four oil refineries based in the Berre industrial site, in southern France, were meeting on Friday to discuss possible action after LyondellBasell said it would shut its plant there.

Refinery workers across France awaited the outcome of the meeting between representatives of the leading CGT union from LyondellBasell's Berre L'Etang refinery, Total's La Mede, Exxon Mobil's Fos-sur-Mer and Ineos's Lavera before deciding on whether to strike.

CGT officials from the nearby Fos-Lavera port, France's top oil terminal, were also due to attend the meeting.

Last year's blockade by Fos-Lavera workers protesting against working conditions and pension and port reforms ignited a nationwide, month-long strike at all of France's refineries.

The European refining sector has been struggling for years due to overcapacity and poor margins, leading Total to shut its Dunkirk plant at the start of 2010 and Petroplus to close its Reichstett plant in eastern France in May 2011.

This now leaves 10 refineries operating in France.

News that Total, Europe's biggest refiner, had summoned a group works council on Oct. 10 to unveil a project to merge its refining and chemical businesses, added to workers' concern that more restructuring was in the offing.

Francois Hollande, the Socialist Party's favourite to unseat President Nicolas Sarkozy at the presidential election in 2012, was due to meet with unions at the Lyondellbasell plant on Saturday.

After closing Dunkirk, Total pledged to shut no more refineries until 2015, a promise France's biggest company is unlikely to relinquish ahead of next year's presidential and parliamentary elections.

But many workers believe the pledge may not hold longer beyond next year's elections, union representatives say. (Reporting By Marie Maitre, Muriel Boselli and Jean-Francois Rosnoblet, editing by William Hardy)