No call for strike at French refineries near Berre-CGT

PARIS, Sept 30 French refinery unions decided on Friday against calling for a strike at the Fos-sur-Mer, La Mede and Lavera plants after the announced closure of a refinery in the Berre industrial site in southern France, a top CGT union official at the Lavera plant told Reuters after a union meeting. When asked whether workers at those refineries would join strikers at LyondellBasell's Berre plant, Marc Sarde said: "No, not in the short-term."