Disney hikes some US park ticket prices up to 4.9 pct
LOS ANGELES, Feb 11 Walt Disney Co is raising the admission price for its U.S. theme parks by as much as $5 for some single-day tickets starting on Sunday.
Sept 30 Talks between private equity firm Cinven and potential buyers for Italian aerospace firm Avio are at a standstill over price and rising political concerns about an international buyer, people familiar with the situation said.
Cinven hired banks earlier this year to investigate a listing of a business that provides engine parts for the Eurofighter Typhoon and supplies the likes of General Electric and Rolls Royce .
More recently, the firm has been talking to other buyout houses and rival aerospace companies about a sale, the people said, as it looked to seal a deal in excess of 3 billion euros ($4.1 billion) without resorting to turbulent IPO markets.
Cinven held dicussions with numerous interested parties including French peer Safran , General Electric , German group MTU (MTXGn.DE) and private quity firms including Bain, CVC and Clayton Dubilier & Rice.
Those talks have now stalled, but are not definitely dead, the people said. (Reporting by Sophie Sassard)
LOS ANGELES, Feb 11 Walt Disney Co is raising the admission price for its U.S. theme parks by as much as $5 for some single-day tickets starting on Sunday.
HAMBURG/BERLIN, Feb 11 Ex-Volkswagen Chairman Ferdinand Piech, who resigned after a showdown with former chief executive Martin Winterkorn, has refused to testify to German lawmakers investigating a possible government's role in the VW emissions scandal, according to his lawyer.
WASHINGTON, Feb 11 Nordstrom's sales of first daughter Ivanka Trump's line of clothing and shoes fell by nearly one-third in the past fiscal year, with sharp drops in sales weeks before the election, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday.