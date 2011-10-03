Poland - Factors to Watch on Oct 3

Disney hikes some US park ticket prices up to 4.9 pct
LOS ANGELES, Feb 11 Walt Disney Co is raising the admission price for its U.S. theme parks by as much as $5 for some single-day tickets starting on Sunday.
Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which may affect Poland's financial markets on Monday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):
PMI
The September Purchasing Managers' Index index released. Analysts expect the figure to fall to 51.05 points from 51.8 in August. (0700)
TVN
Vivendi is interested in buying media group TVN with a Polish partner, the head of the French group's supervisory board tells Rzeczpospolita. The newspaper says Vivendi, Bertlesmann's(BTGGg.F) RTL and Time Warne remain in the running.
POCZTOWY
Lender Bank Pocztowy, controlled by the state treasury and bank PKO BP , has suspended its IPO plans due to poor market conditions, writes Dziennik.
POLL
A week ahead of the general election, polls indicate a tightening race between the ruling Civic Platform (PO) and main opposition, the right-leaning Law and Justice (PiS). In a survey by Millward Brown (SMG/KRC), PO is backed by 32 percent of Poles, three points ahead of PiS. In a Homo Homini poll, PiS trails PO by a single percentage point.
WARSAW BOURSE
The stock exchange is willing to pay about 230 million zlotys ($70 million) for an 80 percent stake in its local energy-trading rival PolPX, the Parkiet daily reported on Saturday quoting unidentified sources.
BOGDANKA
The coal miner starts trial production at a new wall in its coal deposit Stefanow.
NOTE - For a diary of forthcoming events see and a calendar of east European economic indicators see .
For other related news, double click on: Polish equities E.Europe equities Polish money Polish debt Eastern Europe All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news For real-time index quotes, double click on: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX
LOS ANGELES, Feb 11 Walt Disney Co is raising the admission price for its U.S. theme parks by as much as $5 for some single-day tickets starting on Sunday.
HAMBURG/BERLIN, Feb 11 Ex-Volkswagen Chairman Ferdinand Piech, who resigned after a showdown with former chief executive Martin Winterkorn, has refused to testify to German lawmakers investigating a possible government's role in the VW emissions scandal, according to his lawyer.
WASHINGTON, Feb 11 Nordstrom's sales of first daughter Ivanka Trump's line of clothing and shoes fell by nearly one-third in the past fiscal year, with sharp drops in sales weeks before the election, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday.