UPDATE 1-Romania - Factors to watch on Oct 3

BUCHAREST Oct 3 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Romanian financial markets on Monday.

RESERVES

Romania's central bank is expected to release foreign exchange reserves for September.

DEBT AUCTION

Romania tenders 300 million lei($92.4 million) in six-month treasury bills.

ROMANIA AIMS TO SELL 4 BLN LEI IN OCT DEBT

Romania plans to sell 4 billion lei ($1.3 billion) worth of currency bills and bonds in October, compared with 3.14 billion lei it sold this month, the finance ministry said on Friday.

ROMANIA CBANK STEPS IN TO SUPPORT LEU - DEALERS

Romania's central bank has stepped in indirectly on the spot foreign exchange market, selling euros via local banks on Friday to stem the leu's fall , three dealers said.

CEE MARKETS-C.BANKS SEEN INTERVENING TO SUPPORT ZLOTY, LEU

The Polish zloty and Romanian leu trimmed losses against the euro on Friday after dealers said both countries' central banks intervened on the spot market to support the ailing currencies.

GDP GROWTH

Romania's 2012 GDP growth forecast will be cut at around 2 percent due to external factors, IMF mission chief Jeffrey Franks said.

Ziarul Financiar, Page 3

2012 BUDGET DRAFT

The finance ministry will discuss Romania's 2012 budget draft with the joint IMF and European Commission mission that will be in Bucharest later this month and will probably cut the revenues forecast due to a lower than expected economic growth, deputy finance minister Gheorghe Gherghina said.

Ziarul Financiar, Page 1

FOREIGN INVESTMENT

* IBM is interested in investing in a technological park in Targu-Mures, Romania's Transport Minister Anca Boagiu said. Ziarul Financiar, Page 2

* Bosch , as well as a Chinese company ZTE , may be interested in setting up a production plant at Nokia's old premises near Cluj. Romania Libera, Page 4

For other related news, double click on: --------------------------------------------------------------- Romania Market Debt Romanian forex Romania Market Report Romanian money Emerging Market Debt Emerging forex All Emerging Markets news CEE indicators All East Europe News E.Europe equities TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch Romanian indicators Main page of Reuters poll --------------------------------------------------------------- ($1 = 3.247 Romanian Lei)