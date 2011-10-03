Barclays unit starts insurance-linked securities platform

LONDON Oct 3 A unit of Barclays Plc has launched a platform to issue insurance-linked securities (ILS) products to give collateralized reinsurance protection against natural disasters, such as major hurricanes and earthquakes, the bank said in a statement on Monday.

The ILS programme from Barclay's Capital will allow insurers, reinsurers, corporations, governments and supranational entities to transfer extreme risks to financial market investors, who receive a handsome yield in return for agreeing to cover damages they consider unlikely.

The most common form of ILS is the catastrophe bond - which is seen as an alternative to reinsurance.

Catastrophe bond issuers make regular interest payments to the bondholders, and, if no catastrophe-related losses are incurred, return the principal once the notes expire. In the event of major catastrophe-related claims, however, the insurer uses the proceeds of the bond sale to absorb some of its losses.

The programme is an extension of Barclays Capital's existing Event-Linked Swaps business and will allow investors, such as hedge funds, asset managers, life insurers, pension funds and sovereign funds, to buy reinsurance risk in "documented note form", the bank said.

Investors can buy into traditional cat bonds, or smaller private reinsurance deals, said Barclays Capital.

Private reinsurance deals have seen a recent boom in demand, as traditional cat bonds have not kept up with demand from investors.

The cat bond sector has shrunk 20 percent in the last 18 months as maturing bonds have not been replaced following adjustments from risk assessor firm RMS's U.S. hurricane model in February - which incorporates a higher probability of hurricane damage in inland areas of the United States.

He said this has caused investors to look to the private market to place their money through transactions such as Industry Loss Warranties (ILW) or collateralised reinsurance contracts.

"Corporates and (re)insurers in particular are committed to accessing the capital markets and are finding that these alternatives allow them to deliver upon their enterprise risk management objectives and, where applicable, demonstrate to rating agencies their ability to use a range of risk mitigation techniques," said Daniel Brookman, head of event-linked products at Barclays Capital in New York.

In all, the catastrophe bond market has seen $37.6 billion of cumulative issuance since 1996, according to a report from a division of the world's biggest reinsurance broker, Aon Benfield Securities . (Reporting by Sarah Mortimer)