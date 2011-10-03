Belgium's Reynders: Greece can wait until mid-Nov for aid

LUXEMBOURG Oct 4 There is no immediate need for the euro zone to decide on the next aid tranche to Greece, Belgian Finance Minister Didier Reynders said on Monday, saying the country did not need the next installment of EU/IMF loans until mid-November.

"Greece told us that the funds will have to be made available during the second week of November. We reviewed the Greek plan and we will now wait for the final report from the troika since we have time to decide," Reynders told reporters as he left a meeting of finance ministers in Luxembourg.

The troika of inspectors from the European Commission, the European Central Bank and the International Monetary Fund arrived in Athens last week to begin its latest assessment of Greece's progress with meeting budget cutting targets. Their report is expected in the next 2-3 weeks.

Reynders also said that there had been no discussion among finance ministers about Franco-Belgian banking group Dexia , whose shares fell 10 percent on Monday over concerns about its exposure to Greece and a negative report from Moody's ratings agency.

However, he confirmed that Dexia's board had been convened and said the bank would issue a statement shortly. (Reporting by Julien Toyer and John O'Donnell; Writing by Luke Baker)