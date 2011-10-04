Dexia: a one-off or warning shot for Europe's banks?

LONDON Oct 4 State help for ailing Belgian-French bank Dexia sparked concern it will be the first of many banks needing taxpayer support if euro zone politicians fail to get to grips with a deepening debt crisis.

Dexia has long been seen as facing more acute capital and liquidity problems than rivals, and a model that many viewed as broken, analysts said.

But it did fire a warning shot that funding strains are getting worse for many banks and policymakers need to act more decisively. It sent banks shares skidding and the cost of insuring bank debt higher across Europe.

"Dexia has very peculiar problems, not least that it never really cleaned itself up after the 2008 crisis, so it's holding legacy toxic assets and trying to fund them in the wholesale market," said Simon Maughan, head of trading for Europe at MF Global.

"But it should be a wake-up call. I don't think there will be people in government seeing this as a 100 percent isolated incident ... the politicians will see there are other potential dominoes lined up," Maughan said.

Elevated bank-to-bank lending rates reflected the worries. Key three-month Euribor rates were unchanged at 1.557 percent, the highest in over a month, reflecting banks' reluctance to lend to each other.

European bank shares slumped 4 percent and the cost of insuring debt jumped -- the Senior Financials credit default swap index was 4 percent higher at 299 basis points, not far from its record high of 314 from mid-September, according to Markit data.

And bankers said the mood was as grim as they could remember since the dark days of 2008.

At that time, Dexia took a 6 billion euro bailout, but remained hugely reliant on wholesale markets as big municipal loans outweighed deposits, and Greek government bond holdings left its capital strength vulnerable.

Banks face more losses on their Greek bonds: Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) on Tuesday said it would take a hit of 250 million euros on top of the 155 million loss already incurred, and similar markdowns would hit other banks harder.

And the worry is that with Dexia's market value barely more than 2 billion euros, the next bank in trouble could need substantially more help.

Banks face a 148 billion euro capital shortfall under a base case and a 227 billion shortfall under a stressed scenario, JPMorgan analyst Kian Abouhossein estimated this week.

Unicredit , Deutsche Bank, Lloyds , Societe Generale and Barclays each face a deficit of over 7 billion euros under his stress assessment.

Banks have better capital and liquidity positions than in 2008, and more central bank support is in place to ease any liquidity strains that do emerge.

But sovereigns have less firepower for bailouts than three years ago, and private sector investors seem more reluctant to take a bet on the sector in the face of depressed returns and high risks.

Bankers said a positive is that Dexia's rescue might accelerate plans by the European Central Bank to extend further liquidity measures, perhaps for a duration of two years. (Reporting by Steve Slater. Editing by Jane Merriman)