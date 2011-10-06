Poland - Factors to Watch on Oct 6

Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which
POLL
Poland's ruling centre-right party Civic Platform (PO) leads
the race before Sunday elections with support at 31 percent
compared to 18 percent for its main opposition Law and Justice
(PiS), according to a TNS OBOP poll for Gazeta Wyborcza. PiS
lost 3 points from a Wednesday reading.
PKO
Poland's top bank will decide next year whether to sell its
its Ukrainian unit Kredobank, Chief Executive Zbigniew Jagiello
tells Gazeta Wyborcza.
KREDYT BANK
Spain's Banco Santander has finished checking the
books at Belgian KBC's Polish unit Kredyt Bank and has
asked for two more weeks to place its final bid, writes Puls
Biznesu.
DZ BANKDGBGg.F
The German lender has dropped plans to sell its Polish unit,
daily Puls Biznesu reports.
TVN
Time Warner has a 90 percent chance of buying the
controlling stake in Polish broadcaster TVN and could do so via
its holding in Central European Media Enterprises (CME)
CETVsp.PR , Rzeczpospolita quotes an unnamed source as
saying.
CENTRAL BANK
Poland's economy will slow down in 2012 but may still grow
by as much as 3.5 percent, the central bank's policy maker
Elzbieta Chojna-Duch tells state agency PAP.
