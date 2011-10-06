Poland - Factors to Watch on Oct 6

Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which may affect Poland's financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):

POLL

Poland's ruling centre-right party Civic Platform (PO) leads the race before Sunday elections with support at 31 percent compared to 18 percent for its main opposition Law and Justice (PiS), according to a TNS OBOP poll for Gazeta Wyborcza. PiS lost 3 points from a Wednesday reading.

PKO

Poland's top bank will decide next year whether to sell its its Ukrainian unit Kredobank, Chief Executive Zbigniew Jagiello tells Gazeta Wyborcza.

KREDYT BANK

Spain's Banco Santander has finished checking the books at Belgian KBC's Polish unit Kredyt Bank and has asked for two more weeks to place its final bid, writes Puls Biznesu.

DZ BANKDGBGg.F

The German lender has dropped plans to sell its Polish unit, daily Puls Biznesu reports.

TVN

Time Warner has a 90 percent chance of buying the controlling stake in Polish broadcaster TVN and could do so via its holding in Central European Media Enterprises (CME) CETVsp.PR , Rzeczpospolita quotes an unnamed source as saying.

CENTRAL BANK

Poland's economy will slow down in 2012 but may still grow by as much as 3.5 percent, the central bank's policy maker Elzbieta Chojna-Duch tells state agency PAP.

