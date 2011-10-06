Bankers confident about CEEMEA debt outlook

LONDON, Oct 6 (IFR) - Bankers covering emerging Europe, the
Middle East and Africa are optimistic the region is in
relatively good shape to withstand the growing financial
pressures facing its debt capital markets and that the recent
sell-off is overdone.
No new deal has priced out of the region since the Republic
of Serbia's $1 billion, 10-year transaction launched on
September 21. That bond is now trading at 91.5 having been
re-offered at 98.263 on the day of its launch.
Namibia was considering issuing its debut Eurobond this week
but that deal has been delayed thanks to continued weakening of
global markets.
One banker, whose firm has eight public deals in the
pipeline worth up to $5 billion, reckons that at best only half
will get done this year. But he adds that none of these
potential borrowers are under any pressure to issue and can
afford to sit on the sidelines until market conditions ease.
He believes that new issuance out of CEEMEA is unlikely
until Greece's financial future is resolved and there is a
sustained period of activity in the European high-grade
corporate and senior FIG markets.
Another banker says that whenever primary market activity
resumes it needs a well established borrower to kick-start it.
"We need the right name to take first-mover advantage," he says.
The banker is optimistic that issuance will start again
soon, though he adds that even if the market re-opens next week
any potential borrower would have to pay a new issue premium of
at least 50 basis points.
VOLATILE SECONDARY MARKET
Secondary market performance in the region has been
volatile. The SovX CEEMEA is trading at 360bp, the same level as
it was on September 26. However the spread differential between
that and the SovX Western Europe has widened from 7bp to 15bp
over that time.
In the corporate sector, fortunes have fluctuated even more
for certain credits. Oil company, Afren - which is headquartered
and listed in London but whose business is purely African - has
seen its outstanding five-year bond's price lose more than 5%
this week. Yet Afren is a relatively healthy company with more
than $320 million of cash on its balance sheet as of June 30.
Another corporate that is suffering from the sell-off is
Russian telecom, Vimpelcom. The cash price of its 2022 Eurobond,
which was launched in June, has traded down from 90 at the
beginning of September to 78 yesterday despite no change in the
company's outlook. Vimpelcom is largely a victim of investors
needing to manage their positions.
"We've definitely overshot," says one banker referring to
the scale of the slide of emerging market assets.
While the crisis in the Eurozone and general gloom about
global financial markets has been the trigger for emerging
markets' recent woes, the asset class is also suffering thanks
to its own limitations.
"It's still a small asset class; it's still very
concentrated," says a banker. "There's not a very deep insurance
investor base, for example. There's still very much a herd
mentality towards emerging markets."
He adds: "The problems over the last few weeks are less a
reflection of risk aversion about the asset class itself. The
outlook for its fundamentals still looks strong. The problem has
been the technicals - the concentration of investors and
concentration of orders in a particular deal. Deal sizes and
volumes are not far off western European levels but secondary
market liquidity is relatively low."
