REFILE-UK activists call for board shake-up at News Corp

LONDON Oct 6 British pension funds should
oppose the re-election of James Murdoch to News Corp's
board to draw a line under the hacking scandal that has engulfed
the company, a shareholder activist body said on Thursday.
The Local Authority Pension Fund Forum, whose members have
combined assets of 100 billion pounds ($154 billion), also said
the roles of chief executive and chairman held by Rupert Murdoch
should be separated and an independent chair installed to
improve accountability.
"News Corp and its shareholders desperately want to draw a
line under this scandal, but that will only be possible if the
board accepts the need to demonstrate real accountability," said
forum chairman Ian Greenwood.
"Whilst these are difficult issues for the company to
address, we believe that to secure News Corp?s long-term future
such reform is necessary."
Murdoch's News Corp has been rocked by the admission of
phone hacking at its British tabloid News of The World,
culminating in it closing the 168-year-old paper and withdrawing
a prized $12 billion bid for pay-TV group BSkyB in July.
James Murdoch, Rupert's son, oversees News Corp's operations
in Europe, including the British newspaper arm News
International.
($1 = 0.648 British Pounds)
(Reporting by Paul Sandle)