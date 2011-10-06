Koreans challenge gloomy Asian bond outlook

SINGAPORE, Oct 6 (IFR) - The majority of Asia-based DCM
bankers are not expecting a print in the public offshore primary
dollar bond market for the remainder of this year despite one of
the heftiest pipelines of mandates in recent memory.
However, there is a growing coterie of market players who
believe the above standpoint is too gloomy, and that there are
issuers, principally from Korea, willing to pay up to get deals
across the line.
The downbeat views reflect that those investors willing to
book primary risk - and their number has diminished
significantly since the current crisis kicked off in late July -
are demanding substantial new issue concessions which issuers
are simply not willing to pay.
Zero issuance volume will be unprecedented for a calendar
quarter in the Asia primary dollar market and raises the
possibility of a refinancing crisis emerging in the region.
"There will be nothing between now and Christmas in dollars.
Investor demand is anemic. The bank bid is weak because many of
them are in the process of deleveraging on a global basis, the
big agency type buyers think the equity and credit markets are
due another leg down and despite the opportunity to book low
absolute coupons, issuers are just not willing to pay the
spreads potential buyers are demanding," said a regional
syndicate head.
"All you can do now if you're an issuer is to turn to the
Samurai, loan or domestic bond markets."
One Hong Kong-based DCM head disagrees, saying he expects
deals from the Korean policy banks and quasi-sovereigns such as
Korea National Oil to print this quarter, noting that Korea
Export Import Bank (Kexim) has a US$2bn-$3bn funding requirement
to fill before the end of the year.
Indeed, Korea's Suhyup Bank, the quasi-sovereign government
agency, announced a deal roadshow today through Bank of America
Merrill Lynch, Citi, ING and Standard Chartered Bank.
"The Koreans have earned notoriety over the years in the G3
(dollar, euro and yen) markets for their ultra aggressive price
target. But DCM originators and syndicators have recently been
able to convince them that we are in an environment where they
simply have to pay up.
"If a deal for Suhyup emerges we will be able to get a clear
indication of what the new reality is for Asia primary dollar
pricing. Nevertheless as we have seen over the past few months,
the best laid plans for issuance can crumble the moment equities
dive," said a Singapore debt trader.
SECONDARY BUYING PICK UP
Those in the positive issuance outlook camp have been
encouraged by the secondary buying of Asian debt seen over the
past few days, where private banks and fast money have been
picking up paper in the battered China property and Indonesia
high-yield space as well as on sovereign Asian offshore curves.
Still, this has been in scant size, with one of the region's
most active high-yield trading desks at a Hong Kong-based bulge
bracket bank reporting US$10m of buying in high-yield paper last
Monday as one of the busiest days for over a month.
"It's one thing to see a secondary market bounce based on
the view that the Asia offshore dollar market is heavily
oversold. But to gain the traction required to print a
benchmark-sized primary deal is a huge challenge as the European
debt crisis rolls on and headline risk remains massive," said
the trader.
Indeed, with emerging market funds having experienced
substantial reductions in assets under management (AUM) over the
past two months or so, with ING putting the reduction in AUM for
September alone at US$11bn, the universe of potential investors
for a new primary Asian dollar deal is contracting with alarming
rapidity.
SAMURAIS SAVE?
As was the case during the last financial crisis, though,
the Samurai market remains open for business, with its discreet
credit-sensitive investor pool willing to embrace high quality
names at pricing levels which have hardly shifted since the
current crisis kicked off.
Korea's Posco and Korea Development Bank (KDB) are both in
the market with deals, but the KDB deal is rumoured to be
finding a lukewarm response, and a one-year tranche has had to
be added to the original three and five-year plan, to tease out
more demand.
Of the paltry US$9.3bn-equivalent which printed last quarter
in Asia G3, versus the US$25.2bn which was issued in the third
quarter of 2010, around US$7bn-equivalent came from Samurai
issuance.
If the gloomier DCM bankers are right, a much larger portion
of this year's final quarter G3 issuance numbers will be
accounted for by Samurais, if indeed not the entire total
itself.
