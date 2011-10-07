Switzerland to hand tax dodger names to U.S.-paper

* U.S. probing Swiss banks for helping U.S. clients to dodge taxes

* U.S. to get first set of client data at the end of Oct-paper

* U.S. to seek administrative assistance soon-paper

ZURICH, Oct 7 Switzerland is set to hand over the names of suspected tax dodgers to U.S. authorities shortly after Swiss general elections at the end of October, newspaper Tages-Anzeiger reported on Friday without citing sources.

The United States has been pushing for Switzerland to supply information on bank clients who may have evaded taxes. Switzerland last year allowed UBS to bend bank secrecy law and reveal details of around 4,450 clients, to avoid criminal charges.

Credit Suisse is the target of a formal U.S. investigation. U.S. authorities are also looking into whether HSBC and smaller Swiss private banks and cantonal banks, including Basler Kantonalbank, Wegelin and Julius Baer helped wealthy Americans dodge taxes.

The Tages-Anzeiger reported a secret meeting between the State Secretariat for International Financial Matters (SIF) took place last week with the banks that are allegedly involved. During this meeting, the banks were told to prepare dossiers of their U.S. clients.

"Talks with the United States are continuing. We are not disclosing any details," Mario Tuor a spokesman for the SIF told Reuters.

A first set of data is expected to be delivered at the end of October and a second set in the middle of November, according to the Tages-Anzeiger.

Last month, Swiss foreign minister Micheline Calmy-Rey said Switzerland had given the U.S. statistical data about the extent of U.S. taxpayers, but had not handed over any bank client data. (Reporting by Katie Reid and Oliver Hirt)