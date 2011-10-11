Poland - Factors to Watch on October 11

UPDATE 1-Snow, avalanches, rain delay grain movement to U.S. ports
ELECTION RESULTS
The Polish election commission announced the Oct 9 parliamentary election results from all constituencies, with support the ruling Civic Platform (PO) at 39.2 percent and for its main opposition party, Law and Justice (PiS) at 29.9 percent.
The official breakdown into MP seats is to be announced on Tuesday.
TVN
Media groups Time Warner and Vivendi will likely place the only two binding bids for a controlling stake in Polish broadcaster TVN worth more than $800 million, three sources told Reuters on Monday.
PULAWY
The chemicals maker plans investments of 1.5 billion zlotys in the coming eight years, which will partially be funded with credit, Parkiet reports, quoting a company official.
DEFICIT
Curbing deficit and boosting investments will be key for the new government, Michal Boni, an adviser to Polish Prime Minister Donald tells Gazeta Wyborcza.
