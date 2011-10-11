Vattenfall launches 1 bln eur Finnish sale-sources

AMSTERDAM/HELSINKI Oct 11 Swedish state-owned
power group Vattenfall has kicked off the sale of its
electricity and heat distribution assets in Finland, attracting
infrastructure funds that could offer more than 1 billion euros
($1.4 billion), several people familiar with the matter said.
Vattenfall's advisors Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) and Danske
Bank have already sent non-disclosure agreements to
interested parties, several financial sources said on condition
of anonymity because details of the auction are confidential.
Potential buyers expect to receive information memoranda
with details on the assets and the process this week. The sale,
which Vattenfall hopes to wrap up this year, the sources added.
Infrastructure funds managed by EQT and Macquarie
are preparing separate offers for the assets, sources close to
them said. EQT was looking for local partners and could team up
with Finnish municipalities, the sources added.
A consortium of Goldman Sachs Infrastructure
Partners, 3i Infrastructure and Finland's Ilmarinen
Mutual Pension Insurance Company is working on a joint offer for
the assets, several sources familiar with the matter said.
"We are interested in investing in infrastructure and in
making new investments of that kind. We don't comment on
specific firms or specific investment targets," said Ilmarinen's
deputy chief executive Timo Ritakallio.
Spokespeople for Vattenfall, Goldman Sachs, 3i
Infrastructure and Macquarie all declined to comment. An EQT
spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Vattenfall is the second-largest electricity distributor in
Finland, serving 347,000 retail customers. The main asset on
sale is its regulated power grid, which is attractive to
infrastructure funds because of its predictable returns.
($1 = 0.732 Euros)
