Hochtief sees no integration with ACS -report

* Hochtief CEO says integration not possible or planned

* To buy western Canadian company with 100 mln eur sales soon

* Eyes Indian civil engineering company of similar size

FRANKFURT, Oct 15 Hochtief rejected speculation that controlling shareholder ACS of Spain would strengthen the integration of the German construction group into its own operations, a newspaper reported.

"The relationship is distinguished by the fact that Hochtief is its own joint stock company, and ACS is very much aware of this," Hochtief Chief Executive Frank Stieler told German business weekly WirtschaftsWoche.

"Their interest is to make money with their stake in Hochtief and not to interfere in some business that from a distance they can only comprehend with difficulty."

Both companies have to succeed on their own, independent of each other, he said, adding that synergies between the two arise and are not planned systematically.

"Since ACS only holds nearly 50 percent of Hochtief, each company has to manage their own business. An integration programme is neither possible nor intended -- both do that which they consider to be sensible," Stieler said, adding that joint projects are arranged at a local level and not through headquarters.

Unlike German rival Bilfinger Berger , which is moving away from construction to focus on less-cyclical services related to the industry, Hochtief aims to acquire building companies, he said.

"We will shortly buy a construction company based in the west coast of Canada that has sales of considerably more than 100 million euros ($138.7 million). We are also looking to by a civil engineering company in India, likewise an acquisition above 100 million," he said.

"We are in the position to generate very respectable returns in construction."

Stieler said Hochtief's domestic German construction business was nearing a return on sales of 3 percent versus the industry average of around 1.8 percent for larger German rivals.

He took over in April from predecessor Herbert Luetkestratkoetter, who had strictly opposed a hostile bid from large shareholder ACS. ($1 = 0.721 Euros) (Reporting by Christiaan Hetzner, editing by Jane Baird)