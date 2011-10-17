Louis Dreyfus IPO unlikely in the short term-source

PARIS Oct 17 Commodities firm Louis Dreyfus is unlikely to list its trading branch in the short term because it has plentiful cash after selling energy assets, a source with direct knowledge of the situation told Reuters on Monday.

However, other options to raise cash remain on the table, including a deal with a private investor, the source said.

The Financial Times reported on Monday the French company had hired bankers to look at a listing of its commodities trading arm, or a partial sale to a sovereign wealth fund.

"Taking into account the state of the (stock) market, there is only little chance that we see a transaction in the short term," the source close to the company said.

"A private investor is less unlikely that an IPO," he added. (Reporting by Gus Trompiz, Writing by Sybille de La Hamaide)