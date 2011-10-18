版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 10月 18日 星期二 20:59 BJT

Algeria says sticks to position on Orascom Tel unit

ALGIERS Oct 18 Algeria is sticking to its plan to nationalise Orascom Telecom's local mobile phone unit, the finance minister said on Tuesday, after he met executives from would-be buyer Vimpelcom .

"I met a visiting Vimpelcom delegation. I cannot give you details about what we discussed," the minister, Karim Djoudi, told reporters.

Asked about the plan to nationalise the Djezzy unit, he said: "The state has expressed its position and is still sticking to that position." (Reporting By Hamid Ould Ahmed; Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by Erica Billingham)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐