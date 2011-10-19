UPDATE 2-BSkyB posts strong first-quarter profit growth

* Adjusted operating profit up 16 percent
* Net new TV growth slows but additional products strong
* Shares up 3 percent
(Adds further reaction, details)
By Kate Holton
LONDON, Oct 19 British media group BSkyB
posted strong growth in first-quarter profits on Wednesday as
sales of additional products to existing customers made up for
the expected slowdown in new subscribers.
BSkyB, which was set to be bought by its largest shareholder
News Corp until a phone hacking scandal erupted in
July, has been focusing on cross-selling products in recent
quarters as the increasingly tough economic conditions make it
harder to attract new subscribers.
"Financially these look very good," Numis analyst Paul
Richards told Reuters, of the adjusted operating profit which
was up 16 percent to 295 million pounds, some four percent ahead
of the consensus forecast.
"Operationally we'd been expecting a slowdown in net
additions and this has come through. This isn't an environment
where you can really add lots of new customers but that doesn't
mean the company can't grow and really drive its profitability
and cash."
Shares in the group were up 3 percent in early morning
trading, valuing the company at 12 billion pounds.
BSkyB started offering broadband and telephony to customers
who took its higher-margin pay-TV offering in 2006 in a bid to
boost customer loyalty. Last year, it started to sell them on
their own at competitive prices, spreading its options and
signing up customers who did not want to pay for television.
With discretionary spending hit by rising unemployment and
inflation in Britain, that approach has served BSkyB well,
giving it more levers to pull to maintain profit growth.
In the three months to September, it added 26,000 new
customers to its pay-TV service, slightly below forecasts and
well below the 96,000 signed up in the same period in the
previous year.
With the sale of standalone products such as broadband
however, it added 77,000 net new households, to reach 10.4
million overall.
STRONG LOYALTY
"We've delivered double digit growth in profit, earnings and
cash flow," Chief Executive Jeremy Darroch told reporters.
"We're growing customers well and we're improving the product
mix at the same time," he said.
"Household TV viewing continues to increase and loyalty in
the customer base remains very good despite the tougher
environment," he added.
It sold 150,000 broadband products, in line with forecasts,
and 147,000 telephony products and has taken the percentage of
its customer base who take the three main products to 28
percent. Churn, or the percentage of customers who left the
service, was flat at 11.1 percent.
The approach, designed to focus on existing customers rather
than hunting to sign up new ones, has helped to reassure
investors and analysts in recent weeks as the bid premium
present in the shares evaporated.
Revenue from the first quarter was up 9 percent to 1.66
billion pounds ($2.6 billion) while adjusted basic earnings per
share were up 20 percent to 11.6 pence.
"After underperforming in October going into these numbers,
first-quarter results should reassure," UBS analyst Polo Tang
said in a note. "The stock offers structural growth over the
medium-term as well as cash returns.
"In light of this we believe the shares are cheap."
The strong performance in difficult conditions shows why
Rupert Murdoch's News Corp was so determined to acquire the 61
percent of the company it did not already own.
It was forced to pull its $12 billion bid for BSkyB in July
after it admitted that people working for one of its British
tabloids had hacked into thousands of phones to generate
stories, prompting an uproar in Britain that dominated headlines
in the summer.
The admission heaped pressure on the government to distance
itself from News Corp, just as it was about to approve the deal,
leaving Murdoch with no alternative but to withdraw the prized
offer.
($1 = 0.639 British Pounds)
(Reporting by Kate Holton; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters and
Helen Massy-Beresford)