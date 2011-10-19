UPDATE 2-BSkyB posts strong first-quarter profit growth

* Adjusted operating profit up 16 percent

* Net new TV growth slows but additional products strong

* Shares up 3 percent (Adds further reaction, details)

By Kate Holton

LONDON, Oct 19 British media group BSkyB posted strong growth in first-quarter profits on Wednesday as sales of additional products to existing customers made up for the expected slowdown in new subscribers.

BSkyB, which was set to be bought by its largest shareholder News Corp until a phone hacking scandal erupted in July, has been focusing on cross-selling products in recent quarters as the increasingly tough economic conditions make it harder to attract new subscribers.

"Financially these look very good," Numis analyst Paul Richards told Reuters, of the adjusted operating profit which was up 16 percent to 295 million pounds, some four percent ahead of the consensus forecast.

"Operationally we'd been expecting a slowdown in net additions and this has come through. This isn't an environment where you can really add lots of new customers but that doesn't mean the company can't grow and really drive its profitability and cash."

Shares in the group were up 3 percent in early morning trading, valuing the company at 12 billion pounds.

BSkyB started offering broadband and telephony to customers who took its higher-margin pay-TV offering in 2006 in a bid to boost customer loyalty. Last year, it started to sell them on their own at competitive prices, spreading its options and signing up customers who did not want to pay for television.

With discretionary spending hit by rising unemployment and inflation in Britain, that approach has served BSkyB well, giving it more levers to pull to maintain profit growth.

In the three months to September, it added 26,000 new customers to its pay-TV service, slightly below forecasts and well below the 96,000 signed up in the same period in the previous year.

With the sale of standalone products such as broadband however, it added 77,000 net new households, to reach 10.4 million overall.

STRONG LOYALTY

"We've delivered double digit growth in profit, earnings and cash flow," Chief Executive Jeremy Darroch told reporters. "We're growing customers well and we're improving the product mix at the same time," he said.

"Household TV viewing continues to increase and loyalty in the customer base remains very good despite the tougher environment," he added.

It sold 150,000 broadband products, in line with forecasts, and 147,000 telephony products and has taken the percentage of its customer base who take the three main products to 28 percent. Churn, or the percentage of customers who left the service, was flat at 11.1 percent.

The approach, designed to focus on existing customers rather than hunting to sign up new ones, has helped to reassure investors and analysts in recent weeks as the bid premium present in the shares evaporated.

Revenue from the first quarter was up 9 percent to 1.66 billion pounds ($2.6 billion) while adjusted basic earnings per share were up 20 percent to 11.6 pence.

"After underperforming in October going into these numbers, first-quarter results should reassure," UBS analyst Polo Tang said in a note. "The stock offers structural growth over the medium-term as well as cash returns.

"In light of this we believe the shares are cheap."

The strong performance in difficult conditions shows why Rupert Murdoch's News Corp was so determined to acquire the 61 percent of the company it did not already own.

It was forced to pull its $12 billion bid for BSkyB in July after it admitted that people working for one of its British tabloids had hacked into thousands of phones to generate stories, prompting an uproar in Britain that dominated headlines in the summer.

The admission heaped pressure on the government to distance itself from News Corp, just as it was about to approve the deal, leaving Murdoch with no alternative but to withdraw the prized offer. ($1 = 0.639 British Pounds) (Reporting by Kate Holton; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters and Helen Massy-Beresford)