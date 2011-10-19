Golar LNG rents out vessel for $39 mln for 3 years

LONDON Oct 19 Norwegian shipper Golar LNG
has rented its Golar Grand tanker to a major energy
firm for three years starting in March, 2012, it said on
Wednesday, in the latest sign that operators are reaping the
benefits of surging global demand.
The company's share price rallied more than 5 percent in
Oslo trading after it said the charter would add $39 million to
earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization
over three years.
Rental rates on the Golar Grand are assumed at around the
$125,000/day mark, according to Arctic Securities.
Shipping sources put the rate at between $110,000/day and
$120,000/day.
Day-rates on liquefied natural gas (LNG) vessels have more
than tripled since mid-2010 after a spike in demand from Asia
exacerbated already tight availability of ships.
Golar chairman John Fredriksen in a statement said he
expects these underlying market trends to drive earnings through
2014.
"The strong underlying market trend and our large new
building programme is likely to give rise to a significant
increase in Golar's earnings in the period 2011-2014," he said.
The charterer of the Golar Grand has options to extend the
hire by a further three years.
