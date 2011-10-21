EIB awards NER300 CO2 permit sale contracts to EEX, ICE

BRIEF-Data Storage Corporation merges with ABC Services
* Data Storage Corporation merges with ABC Services
LONDON, Oct 21 - The European Investment Bank on Friday selected two carbon exchanges with clearing facilities to help it sell up to 300 million carbon permits from the EU's phase three reserve.
German-based EEX and UK-based ICE Futures Europe were chosen by the Luxembourg-based bank, it said in a notification published on an EU tender website.
The bank said it awarded the tender to the bourses because of their history in providing liquidity to the market and the robustness of their clearing systems.
The EIB said it had received five bids in the tender process.
Sales volumes and terms of the two contracts awarded were not immediately disclosed. (Reporting by Michael Szabo)
Feb 9 Morgan Stanley is exploring a move to Hudson Yards, the vast development site on Manhattan's West Side, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
NEW YORK, Feb 9 Independent brokerage LPL Financial Holdings Inc posted a fourth-quarter profit that surged 56 percent as an increase in advisory assets helped soften the costs of an uncertain regulatory environment.