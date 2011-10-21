UPDATE 1-EIB awards NER300 CO2 permit sale contracts to EEX, ICE

(Updates with quotes, details)

By Michael Szabo and Andrew Allan

LONDON, Oct 21 - The European Investment Bank on Friday said it has selected two European carbon exchanges with clearing facilities to help it sell up to 300 million carbon permits from the EU's third phase of its emissions trading scheme.

Germany's EEX and UK-based ICE Futures Europe were chosen by the Luxembourg-based bank, it said in a notification published on an EU tender website, bringing the EIB closer to selling the first allowances from the inventory.

The bank has previously said sales could start as early as mid-November.

The EIB said it had received five bids in the tender process, but chose the two bourses because of their history in providing liquidity to the EU's carbon market and the robustness of their in-house clearing systems.

The volume each exchange will be awarded and the terms of the contracts were not disclosed.

An EIB spokesperson confirmed the tender had been awarded, but declined to give further details.

ICE was not immediately available for comment, while an official at EEX could not say when sales will start.

"How they are planning to sell still needs to be discussed and confirmed with the EIB," said Tim Greenwood, head of customer relations at EEX.

The EIB earlier this month said the first allowances from the so-called NER300, which is sourced from permits held for new entrants in the scheme's third phase (2013-2020), will be sold for December 2013 delivery in the over-the-counter (OTC) market.

The bank will at a later stage sell allowances directly on exchanges and through online auctions when the infrastructure is ready, with the aim of selling 200 million units over the next 12 months.

Cash raised from the sales will be used to fund renewable energy and carbon capture and storage technology across the EU's 27 member states.

At current prices, the EIB could raise around 3.4 billion euros from the 300 million allowances. (Reporting by Michael Szabo)