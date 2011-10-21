Major financials call for EFSF insurance plan

BRIEF-Data Storage Corporation merges with ABC Services
* Data Storage Corporation merges with ABC Services
LONDON, Oct 21 (IFR) - A group of 10 European financial institutions have sent a letter to the European Financial Stablity Fund to back a proposal for insurance of parts of eurozone sovereign bonds.
In a letter seen by IFR, dated October 21 and addressed to the EFSF chief executive Klaus Regling, the group said that they saw the proposal as an essential element for sovereigns gaining access to private funding at sustainable rates, and that it should be part of any comprehensive plan by European governments to address the crisis.
The letter was signed by Allianz, Axa, Banco Popular Espanol, Commerzbank, Deutsche Bank, Generali, Mediobanca, MunichRe, PIMCO, and Unicredit.
It also stated that the proposal is supported by numerous other European financial institutions that were not in a position to sign the open support letter by 12:30 GMT. (Reporting by Alex Chambers, editing by Natalie Harrison)
Feb 9 Morgan Stanley is exploring a move to Hudson Yards, the vast development site on Manhattan's West Side, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
NEW YORK, Feb 9 Independent brokerage LPL Financial Holdings Inc posted a fourth-quarter profit that surged 56 percent as an increase in advisory assets helped soften the costs of an uncertain regulatory environment.