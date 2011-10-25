Morgan Stanley sets up global FIG team

LONDON, Oct 25 (IFR) - Morgan Stanley has established a global financial institutions group (FIG) team to address the funding challenge faced by banks in Europe, positioning the firm for the changing regulatory framework and anticipated capital raisings.

Raj Dhanda, head of global capital markets at the bank, has combined debt and equity capital markets solutions under a new FIG global capital markets (GCM) umbrella.

The group will be led by Shyam Parekh, head of EMEA FIG capital markets, and Kevin Ryan and Taylor Wright, his counterparts in the US. Parekh continues to be based in Europe while Ryan and Wright are based in North America. Ryan was running the FIG solutions team in the US while Wright headed up the equity underwriting business.

Meanwhile, the US bank has also given Claus Skrumsager and Leo Civitillo new roles as global co-heads of debt derivatives in addition to their existing responsibilities as head of European fixed income capital markets and head of fixed income capital markets for Americas.

Finally, Khalid Krim, who resigned from Credit Suisse in the middle of July, joined the bank last week. He is responsible for hybrid structuring across products ranging from all private sector institutions: banks, insurance and corporates. He will also work closely with the bank's liability management team.

Krim reports to Shyam Parekh and Claus Skrumsager. (Reporting by Helene Durand, Editing by Alex Chambers and Julian Baker)