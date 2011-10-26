GSK says UK Lucozade impulse sales go flat

LONDON Oct 26 GlaxoSmithKline said hard-pressed British consumers were thinking twice before making impulse buys, hitting sales of its Lucozade energy drink and some other consumer products.

"We have seen slowdown in consumer purchase patterns in the last six weeks or so," Chief Executive Andrew Witty told journalists after the pharmaceutical firm's third-quarter results.

"We are buying a little bit less impulse products, the kind of products you pick up in the garage after you fill you car up with petrol, so products like Lucozade."

Witty said supermarkets were also demanding lower prices from manufacturers to help fund "buy-one-get-one-free" offers.

"Many of the big retailers are making very big pricing commitments to their consumers, and that puts quite a lot of pressure on manufacturers like ourselves," he said on Wednesday.

The weaker consumer products performance in the UK and the rest of Europe was more than offset by continued strong demand in emerging markets and a return to growth in the United States, Witty said. (Reporting by Paul Sandle, Editing by Ben Hirschler)