UPDATE 1-Dexia suspended pending capital calculation-regulator

BRUSSELS Oct 27 Belgium's regulator suspended trading in Dexia on Thursday while the bailed-out bank worked out its capital needs.

"Last night the European Banking Authority published figures calculating how much capital European banks need to obtain the 9 percent tier one (capital ratio)," said a spokesman for Belgium's stock market regulator, the FSMA.

"The figure for Dexia does not take into account the restructuring which has already taken place ... (Dexia) will publish figures taking the restructuring into account," he said.

The European Banking Authority said on Wednesday the bloc's banks needed to raise 106 billion euros ($146.5 billion) of capital to meet a new minimum core tier 1 capital ratio of 9 percent by the end of June 2012.

Dexia was rescued by France, Belgium and Luxembourg this month. It received 90 billion euros ($124 billion) of state guarantees and accepted that the state would take over its Belgian operations for 4 billion euros.

