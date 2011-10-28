Transaero in provisional deal to buy 4 Airbus A380s

PARIS Oct 28 Airbus unveiled a provisional deal to sell four A380s worth $1.5 billion at list prices to Transaero Airlines, marking the first sale of Europe's superjumbo to a Russian airline.

The country's second-biggest carrier plans to introduce the world's largest airliner on long-distance flights seating 700 people in three classes, Airbus said on Friday.

It will become the second airline to opt for a high-density seating configuration after France's Air Austral, which has said it will use close to the maximum capacity of 853 seats.

The A380, which entered service four years ago, has a capacity of 525 passengers in standard three-class layout.

"The passenger is still getting a wider and more comfortable seat than on another plane," an Airbus spokeswoman said.

Airbus says the economy seat on its A380 is 5 cm wider than on a 747 using similar cabin layouts.

Boeing says the latest version of its largest aircraft, the 747-8, will use features installed on the 787 Dreamliner such as airy design and mood lighting, making the ride comfortable for passengers.

The 747-8 Intercontinental is designed to seat 467 people in standard three-class layout.

Transaero carried 6.65 million passengers last year, 32.3 percent more than in 2009, and has a fleet of 64 aircraft, almost all of them Boeing.

It will now be considered the launch customer for the A380 in Russia, the CIS and eastern Europe, Airbus said.

The European planemaker believes traffic in this region will increase at an average rate of 5.6 per cent per year over the next 20 years.

The Transaero deal will lead to an engine order for either Rolls-Royce or Engine Alliance, a joint venture between General Electric and Pratt & Whitney .

Transaero will announce its selection between the two suppliers in the near future, Airbus said in a statement. (Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Christian Plumb and David Holmes)