Vestas says Q3 operating loss was 92 mln euros

COPENHAGEN Oct 30 Danish wind turbine
manufacturer Vestas reported on Sunday a third-quarter
operating loss of 92 million euros ($130 million)against a
profit of 271 million in the same quarter last year.
Vestas issued preliminary results for the third quarter
together with a profit warning for the full year 2011 due to a
delay in commissioning a plant in Germany.
Third-quarter revenues fell to 1.34 billion euros from 1.92
billion in the corresponding period last year, Vestas Wind
Systems A/S said in a statement.
Vestas cut its guidance for 2011 revenues to about 6.4
billion euros from an earlier forecast of 7.0 billion and
lowered its projection for its operating profit margin to about
4 percent from an earlier forecast of 7 percent.
($1 = 0.705 Euros)
