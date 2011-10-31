Blavatnik withdraws from auction of EMI assets - FT

LONDON Oct 31 The frontrunner in the sale of
British music EMI's assets, Len Blavatnik's Warner Music Group,
has walked away from their auction, the Financial Times reported
on Monday.
Blavatnik, whose Access Industries group bought Warner Music
earlier this year, had looked set to win from Citigroup a
$1.5 billion deal for EMI's labels which include Capitol and
Virgin.
The newspaper cited people close to the negotiations as
saying offers for EMI's recorded music division remained below
the price at which the U.S. bank was prepared to sell the asset
it seized in February from its previous private equity owner,
Terra Firma .
However, the sources cited did not rule out Blavatnik
returning to the table, as he did after a similar threat three
weeks ago, adding that it may not be clear for two weeks or more
whether Citigroup will settle for offers below initial hopes or
retain EMI for at least another year.
Citigroup and bidders' representatives were unavailable for
immediate comment.
EMI's record labels, home to marquee names including the
Beatles and Coldplay, have always been the glamorous end of the
business.
Bids for the song catalogs of EMI Music have come in closer
to Citi's expectations but the early offers for its record
labels had been underwhelming.
Sources cited in the article said Citigroup's negotiations
over EMI Music Publishing appeared to have made more progress,
with a frontrunning offer of about $2 billion from BMG, the
joint venture between Bertelsmann and Kohlberg Kravis Roberts
.
A Sony-led challenge for EMI's publishing operation
is still working to secure financing from sovereign wealth funds
and elsewhere, according to the article.
People close to several bidders, cited by the FT, believe
the bank is prepared to keep EMI if it is unhappy with the
offers.
(Reporting by Stephen Mangan; Editing by Muralikumar
Anantharaman)