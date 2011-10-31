UPDATE 1-UAE's UNB launches benchmark 5-yr dollar bond - leads

(Adds details, background)
By David French
DUBAI Oct 31 Abu Dhabi's Union National Bank
has launched a benchmark-sized five-year
dollar-denominated bond, with pricing due to take place this
week, two lead bankers on the deal said on Monday.
The bank has mandated Citi , Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE),
HSBC , National Bank of Abu Dhabi and Standard
Chartered for the trade, with books currently open to
orders from investors.
No price talk has been released to the market, the bankers
added.
A benchmark-sized deal is upwards of $500 million.
UNB held a series of investor meetings at the end of
September but volatile market conditions meant the roadshows
were completed without an issue subsequently following.
Capital raised from the bond issue will be used to help
repay a $1 billion loan which is due to mature in December,
according to a prospectus issued at the time.
UNB posted a 7.3 percent increase in third-quarter profits
last week, helped by a surge in net interest income.
