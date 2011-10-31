UPDATE 1-UAE's UNB launches benchmark 5-yr dollar bond - leads

(Adds details, background)

By David French

DUBAI Oct 31 Abu Dhabi's Union National Bank has launched a benchmark-sized five-year dollar-denominated bond, with pricing due to take place this week, two lead bankers on the deal said on Monday.

The bank has mandated Citi , Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE), HSBC , National Bank of Abu Dhabi and Standard Chartered for the trade, with books currently open to orders from investors.

No price talk has been released to the market, the bankers added.

A benchmark-sized deal is upwards of $500 million.

UNB held a series of investor meetings at the end of September but volatile market conditions meant the roadshows were completed without an issue subsequently following.

Capital raised from the bond issue will be used to help repay a $1 billion loan which is due to mature in December, according to a prospectus issued at the time.

UNB posted a 7.3 percent increase in third-quarter profits last week, helped by a surge in net interest income. (Additional reporting by Stanley Carvalho; Editing by Praveen Menon)