EFSF INVESTOR CALL PLANNED FOR 09:30GMT- SOURCES

LONDON, Nov 2 (IFR) - The European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF) will hold an investor call at 9.30 London time ahead a planned EUR3bn no-grow long 10-year issue, leads said. Bookrunners Barclays Capital, Credit Agricole and JP Morgan are handling the trade which is the first time the EFSF has tapped the market since June.

The EFSF is not decided yet whether to go ahead with the transaction or not. Market expectations were that the deal would launch and price today. EFSF's spreads have come under pressure in recent weeks and the borrower's outstanding 10-year was quoted at 89.5bp over mid-swaps this morning according to Tradeweb. (Reporting by Helene Durand, Editing by Alex Chambers)