EFSF delays bond offering

LONDON, Nov 2 (IFR) - The European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF) has decided not to go ahead with a EUR3BN max 10-year deal according to sources familiar with the matter. The issuer mandated Barclays Capital, Credit Agricole and JP Morgan on Monday and market expectations had been that a deal would launch and price on Wednesday.

The deal is now expected to price over the next two weeks. According to one of the lead managers on the deal "the EFSF has no immediate urgency to fund and felt that doing a deal today might be rushing things, especially given recent market volatility." (Reporting by Helene Durand)