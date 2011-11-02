EFSF delays bond offering

LONDON, Nov 2 (IFR) - The European Financial Stability
Facility (EFSF) has decided not to go ahead with a EUR3BN max
10-year deal according to sources familiar with the matter. The
issuer mandated Barclays Capital, Credit Agricole and JP Morgan
on Monday and market expectations had been that a deal would
launch and price on Wednesday.
The deal is now expected to price over the next two weeks.
According to one of the lead managers on the deal "the EFSF has
no immediate urgency to fund and felt that doing a deal today
might be rushing things, especially given recent market
volatility."
(Reporting by Helene Durand)