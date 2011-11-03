Listing of Oslo bourse shares may suffer small delay

OSLO Nov 3 The listing of the shares of the Oslo Stock Exchange may be delayed into 2012 because of the complex government approval process required but the bourse remains intent on listing despite recent market volatility, its chief executive said.

"We're not scared of volatility, we're quite used to it, it's part of our business," President and CEO Bente Landsnes told Reuters on the sidelines of a press conference on Thursday. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)