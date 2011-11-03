Frantic trading before MF Global UK failure - KPMG

LONDON Nov 3 Accountancy firm KPMG, administrators to MF Global UK , said there had been high-level trading activity in the hours and days ahead of its appointment as administrators to the brokerage's UK arm.

"Since their appointment, the adminsitrators have dealt with a number of significant disruptions," KPMG said in a statement.

"These have included ... significant levels of trading activity in the days/hours immediately prior to the appointment of the administrators," it said.

KPMG also said that it was working closely with company staff to transfer client positions and that it had already closed out substantial positions.

(Reporting by Douwe Miedema)