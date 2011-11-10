Germany's Edeka among bidders for Dutch C1000-source

FRANKFURT Nov 10 German retailer Edeka is among the bidders in the 1 billion euro ($1.36 billion) race to buy the Netherlands' No.2 supermarket chain C1000, a person familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

C1000's private equity owner PVC is hoping the chain, which has a market share of about 12 percent, will fetch 900 million to 1 billion euros, sources told Reuters earlier this month.

A spokeswoman for Edeka said the German retail chain does not comment on possible acquisitions, but referred to remarks made earlier in the year when Edeka said it was seeking to expand internationally.

German retail industry newspaper Lebensmittelzeitung was first to report that Edeka was among the bidders for the chain.

PVC bought A-hold's 73 percent stake in C1000 parent group Schuster in 2008 in a deal valuing the business at 950 million euros.

Should a sale fail to meet its targets, PVC could opt to recapitalised the supermarket group instead, bankers have said previously. ($1 = 0.736 Euros) (Reporting By Matthias Inverardi and Philipp Halstrick; Writing by Edward Taylor; Editing by Ralf Banser and Jon Loades-Carter)