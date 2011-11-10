Germany's Edeka among bidders for Dutch C1000-source

FRANKFURT Nov 10 German retailer Edeka is
among the bidders in the 1 billion euro ($1.36 billion) race to
buy the Netherlands' No.2 supermarket chain C1000, a person
familiar with the matter said on Thursday.
C1000's private equity owner PVC is hoping the
chain, which has a market share of about 12 percent, will fetch
900 million to 1 billion euros, sources told Reuters earlier
this month.
A spokeswoman for Edeka said the German retail chain does not
comment on possible acquisitions, but referred to remarks made
earlier in the year when Edeka said it was seeking to expand
internationally.
German retail industry newspaper Lebensmittelzeitung was
first to report that Edeka was among the bidders for the chain.
PVC bought A-hold's 73 percent stake in C1000 parent group
Schuster in 2008 in a deal valuing the business at 950 million
euros.
Should a sale fail to meet its targets, PVC could opt to
recapitalised the supermarket group instead, bankers have said
previously.
($1 = 0.736 Euros)
