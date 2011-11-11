MOVES-Goldman Sachs hires ex Trafigura man on copper team

LONDON Nov 11 Goldman Sachs has hired David Freeland, formerly senior copper trader at Swiss trading house Trafigura, as it looks to ramp up its physical metal operations, industry sources said on Friday.

Freeland will start as a broker on the firm's London physical desk on Dec. 1, sources said.

Goldman Sachs declined to comment.

Wall Street commodity desks are investing more money and time than ever in building up their physical metals business as banks and hedge funds look for ways to make money outside of derivative markets facing regulatory reforms.

Goldman Sachs bought U.S. based warehouser Metro last year. (Reporting by Josephine Mason and Melanie Burton; editing by James Jukwey)