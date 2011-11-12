AIRSHOW-Etihad may place $2.5-bn deal with Boeing-sources

Nov 12 Abu Dhabi's Etihad Airways may buy an additional 12 aircraft from Boeing, including 10 787 Dreamliners and two 777 jets, sources familiar with the matter said on Saturday.

The value of the deal, if signed, is expected to be around $2.5 billion based on the average list price of the aircraft.

Etihad and Boeing declined to comment.

It was unclear if the announcement of the deal would be made at the Air Show in Dubai, Abu Dhabi's neighbour and home to rival airline Emirates.

Etihad was expected to have a low presence at the event, set to be dominated by Emirates and Qatar Airways.

